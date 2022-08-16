Barrister Saif says Tank attack an attempt to disrupt peace talks with TTP

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif. Photo: APP/file

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Broadcasting Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif on Tuesday said that the Tank attack intended to disrupt peace talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Earlier today, two police personnel — deployed on polio campaign duty — were martyred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank when unidentified men opened fire at them.

The incident happened in Kot Azam, Tank district. Scores of polio workers and security officials guarding them have been killed since 2012 by militants.

Reacting to the recent attack on a polio vaccination team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Saif said that anti-TTP groups did not want the peace talks between the banned group and the government.



“Incidents of extortion and attacks on police were happening to make the dialogues fail,” said the leader while talking to journalists.

Replying to a question, Saifs said that they have contact act the TTP today, adding that the representatives of the banned organisation engaged in talks with sincerity.

Criticising the PML-N-led federal government, the PTI leader said the prime minister sent a jirga on the North Waziristan issue to gain political mileage.

The Swat issue has been resolved in an amicable manner, he said, adding that the situation is under control in the area.

“There is no truth in reports about regrouping of terrorists [in KP],” he added.

Two policemen martyred in KP

Earlier today, two officers guarding a polio vaccination team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were shot dead by unidentified assailants, police said today, the latest deaths in an ongoing campaign to eradicate the disease.

"Two gunmen hiding near a small water channel opened fire on the policemen from a very close range," senior officer Waqar Ahmad Khan said.

"The gunmen spared the two-member polio vaccination team... and fled on a motorbike."

The incident happened in Kot Azam, Tank district.

The attack on the police personnel may compel the government to review security arrangements for the polio team.