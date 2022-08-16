 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Amy Schumer takes hilarious dig at celebrities over ‘social media break’: Video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Amy Schumer takes hilarious dig at celebrities over ‘social media break’: Video
Amy Schumer takes hilarious dig at celebrities over ‘social media break’: Video

Amy Schumer recently mocked all those young celebrities who had taken ‘break from social media’ for their mental health.

On Monday, the Life & Beth star turned to Instagram and shared a mocking video, adding how watching Love Islands in her 40s has benefitted to her mental well-being.

Interestingly, the parody video came hours after the Spiderman star Tom Holland announced to take a hiatus from social media in a clip posted on IG.

The Snatched actress in her short clip said, “Hey, y’all. I’ve decided for my own mental health, to do more social media.”

“I find that looking at my phone for eight and a half hours a day is helping me. And it’s helping this pimple patch and this breakout,” the 41-year-old continued.

The comedian added, “And being in my 40s, it’s actually really good for me to watch all of Love Islands and all of The Bachelors. Whether in paradise or just normal mansions.”

“So you’ll be seeing a lot more of me on social media just for my physical and mental wellbeing,” she concluded.

Amy’s tongue-in-cheek post was met with amusement of her fans and celebrity friends.

Orlando Bloom commented, “This honesty is so beautiful and vulnerable. I’m here you, your real, live, friend.”

Michelle Pfeiffer dropped three laughing emojis, while Chelsea handler wrote, “I like when you start videos with hey y’all.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian fights her fears on action-packed adventure with daughter North

Kim Kardashian fights her fears on action-packed adventure with daughter North
Jeff Bezos joins ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel stars at lavish premiere

Jeff Bezos joins ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel stars at lavish premiere
Amber Heard's spy exposes her, praises Johnny Depp as he 'found nothing bad' about him

Amber Heard's spy exposes her, praises Johnny Depp as he 'found nothing bad' about him
Joe Jonas celebrates 33rd birthday with wife Sophie Turner and the Beckhams in Miami

Joe Jonas celebrates 33rd birthday with wife Sophie Turner and the Beckhams in Miami

Meghan 'hates' Britain as Duchess accused of 'making money out of Royal Family'

Meghan 'hates' Britain as Duchess accused of 'making money out of Royal Family'
Prince Harry to give heart-touching speech amid UK visit?

Prince Harry to give heart-touching speech amid UK visit?
Diana's doc makers defend capturing tragic death of late Princess

Diana's doc makers defend capturing tragic death of late Princess
Angelina Jolie flaunts summer fashion goals on grocery shopping with son Knox

Angelina Jolie flaunts summer fashion goals on grocery shopping with son Knox
Johnny Depp may return to ‘Fantastic Beasts’ after Amber Heard win: Mads Mikkelsen

Johnny Depp may return to ‘Fantastic Beasts’ after Amber Heard win: Mads Mikkelsen
Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks split after three years, source claims

Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks split after three years, source claims
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'cashed up' future with Netflix lands in trouble

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'cashed up' future with Netflix lands in trouble
Machine Gun Kelly pulls crazy stunt on 'Mainstream Sellout' tour, ‘til I die’

Machine Gun Kelly pulls crazy stunt on 'Mainstream Sellout' tour, ‘til I die’

Latest

view all