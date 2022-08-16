Amy Schumer takes hilarious dig at celebrities over ‘social media break’: Video

Amy Schumer recently mocked all those young celebrities who had taken ‘break from social media’ for their mental health.



On Monday, the Life & Beth star turned to Instagram and shared a mocking video, adding how watching Love Islands in her 40s has benefitted to her mental well-being.

Interestingly, the parody video came hours after the Spiderman star Tom Holland announced to take a hiatus from social media in a clip posted on IG.

The Snatched actress in her short clip said, “Hey, y’all. I’ve decided for my own mental health, to do more social media.”



“I find that looking at my phone for eight and a half hours a day is helping me. And it’s helping this pimple patch and this breakout,” the 41-year-old continued.

The comedian added, “And being in my 40s, it’s actually really good for me to watch all of Love Islands and all of The Bachelors. Whether in paradise or just normal mansions.”

“So you’ll be seeing a lot more of me on social media just for my physical and mental wellbeing,” she concluded.

Amy’s tongue-in-cheek post was met with amusement of her fans and celebrity friends.



Orlando Bloom commented, “This honesty is so beautiful and vulnerable. I’m here you, your real, live, friend.”

Michelle Pfeiffer dropped three laughing emojis, while Chelsea handler wrote, “I like when you start videos with hey y’all.”