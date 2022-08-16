 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Upcoming Netflix movies releasing worldwide in late August

Netflix is bringing on a vast variety of new TV shows and movies this week, with something for everyone to enjoy.

Fans can expect to see fresh new content churned out, back-to-back from August 19 to August 26, 2022.


1. Look Both Ways:

The dramedy focuses on Natalie (Lili Reinhart), who takes a 'test' after her college graduation. Her life then diverges into two parallel worlds, one where she stays in Texas and becomes a young mother, and the other in which she isn’t pregnant and moves to L.A. to pursue a career.

'Look Both Ways' is all set to release on August 17, 2022.


2. Me Time:

A new comedy film titled Me Time will be making its way to Netflix late in August.

In this movie, a father, who has not had any free time for himself in years, is finally given some 'me time' when his wife decides to take some time off her busy schedule and take the kids on vacation.

So he decides to contact his old friend, and go on a wild adventure, they will never forget.

'Me Time' is all set to release on August 26, 2022.


3. The Next 365 Days:

Laura and Massimo attempt to piece their lives back together following the inter-mafia conflict.

However, Massimo's family ties and a mysterious man bidding for Laura's heart complicate the lovers' lives.

'The Next 365 Days' is set to premiere August 19, 2022.


4. Royal Teen:

The Royal Teen focuses on two teens who have feelings for each other but are aware that their relationship puts them in an impossible situation.

While the boy has to carry a nation on his shoulders, the girl carries lies on hers.

Royal Teen is directed by Emilie Beck and Per-Olav Sorensen.

'Royal Teen' release date is set for August 17, 2022.


