Royal expert shares new details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK visit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who decide to return to the UK next month, "don't want to create fanfare" during their visit, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting have announced their visit to the UK, as well as Germany.

Speaking to Australia's Today, Russell Myers described the "whistlestop tour" as very much "business-like".

The royal editor added: "They want to have all the focus on the charities. That's probably why we won't get them, you know, back with the Fab Four, William and Kate and their families.

Russell said: "They don't want to create a fanfare."

Speaking on the couple's visit for the Platinum Jubilee, he said: "I think there was a lot said about their involvement in the Platinum Jubilee. People were very very worried about whether their, sort of, coming to the Uk would overshadow the Queen's big celebration.

"So, maybe they'll be keeping a low profile over this side of the pond, because they don't tend to do that when they're over in the states."

Mr Myers stated that the couple will also be "hot-footing" over to Düsseldorf in Germany after landing in the UK.

There are also speculations that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'unlikely' to see Prince William and Kate Middleton on return to the UK. The couple would not be accompanied by their children, Archie and Lilibet, according to an insider.