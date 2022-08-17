Britney Spears ‘ready’ to hit back at K-Fed with explosive tell-all ‘Oprah interview'

File Footage

Britney Spears has decided to fire back at former husband Kevin Federline with an explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey following his claims that her sons do not want to meet her.

The last few weeks have been hard for the Toxic hit-maker as K-Fed continues to criticize her in regards of her relationship with her boys, Sean and Jayden, and even released an old video of her arguing with them.

Spears has now “reached her boiling point,” an insider told New! Magazine as per Mirror.co.uk while revealing that she’s all set for the televised interview.

"Britney wants the world to know her truth. She is livid with her father and ready to fire back at Kevin," the source told the publication.

"The pressure cooker of the past few months since the conservatorship ending has fired her up," the insider added.

The singer was reportedly inspired by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's conversation with Winfrey and now she wants to come clear of all the things that people say about her.

"Working on her memoir has also triggered a desire to be more forthright," the source said. "Oprah has secretly reached out to Britney through her lawyer Matthew Rosengart with an open offer."

"She just thinks it's a real kick in the teeth to have finally been let out of this conservatorship but to still have people speaking about her private life and kids," another insider told the publication.

Previously, her ex-husband told Daily Mail that his boys, whom he shares with Spears, have decided not to see her anymore and that they have issues with her nude images that she posts online.

The Princess of Pop responded to it, saying, "It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children.”

“As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram."



