PPP awards NA-246 by-poll ticket to Nabeel Gabol

PPP leader Nabeel Gabol (centre left) stand with other party leaders during a meeting held at the Zardari House in Karachi, on August 16, 2022. — Twitter/PPP

KARACHI: PPP has awarded the by-election ticket for Karachi's NA-246 constituency to Nabeel Gabol, which falls in Lyari — an area the party is trying to take back in its control following the defeat in 2018.

In a statement, the PPP said it has also awarded the ticket for NA-237, Malir, to Abdul Hakeem Baloch.

PPP Women’s Department Central President Faryal Talpur awarded party tickets to both candidates in a meeting at the Zardari House in Karachi, the statement said.

PPP leader Talpur, expressing her views on the occasion, said the party would take back its "snatched seats" as both the constituencies of Lyari and Malir were theirs.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Kharo, former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resource Saeed Ghani, Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Political Affairs Waqar Mehdi, Sindh Minister for Local Governments Nasir Hussain Shah, and others attended the meeting.

The election on the constituencies is taking place after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified 11 PTI lawmakers — nine on general seats and two on reserved seats — following their resignations.

Both PPP candidates will go against PTI Chairman Imran Khan during the by-elections as the former prime minister has decided to contest the polls as well.

The election schedule

The ECP last week issued the schedule for by-elections on the nine NA seats and fixed September 25 as the date for polling.

The ECP sought names from the PTI on the vacant reserved seats after two women members resigned. The nominations for the reserved women's seats can be submitted from August 10 to 13.

As per the schedule, the list of nominees will be released on August 14, scrutiny will take place on August 17, appeals against the returning officer’s decision can be submitted by August 20, and a decision will be taken by the appellate tribunal on August 25.

The revised list of candidates will be released on August 26, after which candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till August 27.

Moreover, the final list of candidates will be released by August 29, and on the same day, election symbols will also be allotted.