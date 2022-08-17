 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
'Saadhay 14 August' — Anwar Maqsood's must-watch theatrical play

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Artists play the characters of  Indias founding father Mahatma Gandhi (left) and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during the theatre play Saadhay 14 August in Karachi, on August 16, 2022. — Arts Council
Dawar Mahmood and Anwar Maqsood's iconic play "Saadhay 14 August" concluded its final leg of a trilogy which premiered at Karachi's Arts Council on August 16 — to mark Pakistan's 75th anniversary.

The trilogy started 10 years ago as "Pawnay 14 August", then "Sawa 14 August", and ended at "Saadhay 14 August".

The show was a treat to the eyes as the scenes not only depicted Pakistan's ongoing political issues, but also encapsulated past events — with promising social commentary through satire and humour.

The story revolved around two main characters — Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and India's founding father Mahatma Gandhi.

Both met different people throughout the play, seeking their views on the division between Pakistan and India.

The characters — Jinnah and Gandhi — visited four places, including Kashmir, Lahore, Delhi and London. They got people's reactions on whether the idea to divide the subcontinent was good or not.

An overview of the stage during the theatre play Saadhay 14 August in Karachi, on August 16, 2022. — Arts Council
The play also included a depiction of all major cities, representing their cultures, celebrations, traditions, and beauty.

The audience had a great laugh watching the show and was thrilled to have experienced a play written by living legend Maqsood. The play had a talented set of actors who managed to woo the audience with their performance.

Jinnah was played by Omar Kazi. He has been in the business for over two decades. Gandhi was played by Tanveer Gill, who has a five-year career in stage acting.

PPP awards NA-246 by-poll ticket to Nabeel Gabol

SC wraps up MQM-P's plea, says Sindh local body elections on Aug 28

First Pakistani councillor elected in UK's Salford

PMD issues 'high alert' after flood scares in Balochistan, Sindh

Fawad prays for speedy recovery of Hamza Shahbaz's daughter

Pak vs Ned: Pakistan inch closer to World Cup 2023 qualification

Javed Iqbal received Rs74m in pay over four years

Faisalabad men force girl to lick shoes, chop her hair after she refuses to marry friend's father

Gas supply cut in parts of Karachi as rains continue to wreak havoc

Larger bench of IHC constituted to hear prohibited funding case

Islamabad court orders handover of Shahbaz Gill to police for 48 hours

COAS Gen Bajwa receives UAE’s highest civil award

