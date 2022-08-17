'Saadhay 14 August' — Anwar Maqsood's must-watch theatrical play

Artists play the characters of India's founding father Mahatma Gandhi (left) and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during the theatre play "Saadhay 14 August" in Karachi, on August 16, 2022. — Arts Council

Dawar Mahmood and Anwar Maqsood's iconic play "Saadhay 14 August" concluded its final leg of a trilogy which premiered at Karachi's Arts Council on August 16 — to mark Pakistan's 75th anniversary.

The trilogy started 10 years ago as "Pawnay 14 August", then "Sawa 14 August", and ended at "Saadhay 14 August".

The show was a treat to the eyes as the scenes not only depicted Pakistan's ongoing political issues, but also encapsulated past events — with promising social commentary through satire and humour.

The story revolved around two main characters — Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and India's founding father Mahatma Gandhi.

Both met different people throughout the play, seeking their views on the division between Pakistan and India.

The characters — Jinnah and Gandhi — visited four places, including Kashmir, Lahore, Delhi and London. They got people's reactions on whether the idea to divide the subcontinent was good or not.

An overview of the stage during the theatre play "Saadhay 14 August" in Karachi, on August 16, 2022. — Arts Council

The play also included a depiction of all major cities, representing their cultures, celebrations, traditions, and beauty.

The audience had a great laugh watching the show and was thrilled to have experienced a play written by living legend Maqsood. The play had a talented set of actors who managed to woo the audience with their performance.

Jinnah was played by Omar Kazi. He has been in the business for over two decades. Gandhi was played by Tanveer Gill, who has a five-year career in stage acting.