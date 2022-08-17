Kendall Jenner brings her fashion A-game to street: pics

Kendall Jenner showed off her cool summery fashion in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

According to the photos shared by Daily Mail, the 26-year-old supermodel looked adorable in white denim pants and a crochet sleeveless V-shaped tank top as she stopped by a gas station.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's let her deep brunette hair loose as it fell perfectly around her shoulder while she added style to her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

She slung a bright orange tote bag over her shoulder as she stylishly completed her errand.

Photo credit: DailyMail

Kendall was the look of understated elegance as she opted for a pair of small earrings as her only jewelry.

To note, Kendall’s split reports with the professional basketball player Devin booker have been the talk of the town for a long but meantime, a source close to the Kardashians family told E! News, “Kendall and Devin are fully back together. The couple worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."



