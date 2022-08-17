 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner brings her fashion A-game to street: pics

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Kendall Jenner showed off her cool summery fashion in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

According to the photos shared by Daily Mail, the 26-year-old supermodel looked adorable in white denim pants and a crochet sleeveless V-shaped tank top as she stopped by a gas station.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's let her deep brunette hair loose as it fell perfectly around her shoulder while she added style to her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

She slung a bright orange tote bag over her shoulder as she stylishly completed her errand.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

Kendall was the look of understated elegance as she opted for a pair of small earrings as her only jewelry.

To note, Kendall’s split reports with the professional basketball player Devin booker have been the talk of the town for a long but meantime, a source close to the Kardashians family told E! News, “Kendall and Devin are fully back together. The couple worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."


More From Entertainment:

Adele says she was 'lost' after Simon Konecki divorce, explains 'Easy On Me' lyrics

Adele says she was 'lost' after Simon Konecki divorce, explains 'Easy On Me' lyrics
UK crossbow intruder wanted ‘to kill Queen Elizabeth II’, court hears

UK crossbow intruder wanted ‘to kill Queen Elizabeth II’, court hears
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck dubbed 'selfish' for hosting wedding in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck dubbed 'selfish' for hosting wedding in Georgia
Prince Charles and William advised to treat Prince Harry with caution before new bombshell

Prince Charles and William advised to treat Prince Harry with caution before new bombshell
Prince Harry ‘widening rift’ with Royal Family with ‘incendiary allegation’

Prince Harry ‘widening rift’ with Royal Family with ‘incendiary allegation’
‘Hateful’ Prince Harry ‘has gotten what he’s wanted’: ‘So sad!’

‘Hateful’ Prince Harry ‘has gotten what he’s wanted’: ‘So sad!’
Why Britney Spears is ‘taking time’ with Elton John collaborating?

Why Britney Spears is ‘taking time’ with Elton John collaborating?
BLACKPINK set to light up the sky pink for global 'Pink Venom'

BLACKPINK set to light up the sky pink for global 'Pink Venom'
Drake surpasses The Beatles with new Billboard Hot 100 record

Drake surpasses The Beatles with new Billboard Hot 100 record
Firm ‘planning for the worst’ over Prince Harry’s memoir: report

Firm ‘planning for the worst’ over Prince Harry’s memoir: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘proved to be failures’: ‘Never were leading voices’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘proved to be failures’: ‘Never were leading voices’
Roger Federer excited to partner with Kate Middleton for fundraiser

Roger Federer excited to partner with Kate Middleton for fundraiser

Latest

view all