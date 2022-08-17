 
Is Elon Musk buying Manchester United?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and a view of Manchester Uniteds Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. — AFP/File
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that he is buying the football club Manchester United, which soon gathered thousands of reactions from netizens. 

Taking to Twitter, Musk said: "Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome."

However, the world's richest man soon retracted his statement and said that it was a joke and he is not buying any sports team. 

"No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams," he wrote on the microblogging website. 

He continued to say that if he bought any team, it would be Manchester United. 

"They were my [favourite] team as a kid," he added. 

Manchester United Football Club, which is commonly referred to as Man United, is a well-known professional club. It is based in the Old Trafford area of Greater Manchester, England. 

Musk's tweet garnered nearly 700k likes after it was posted. 

