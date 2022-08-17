 
sports
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan wins first group match in World Junior Squash Championship

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Pakistan squash team. — Provided by the reporter
Pakistan squash team. — Provided by the reporter 

  • Pakistan wins against Guyana in first group match.
  • Muhammad Ashab Irfan provides Pakistan with early lead.
  • Pakistan will play two group matches on Thursday.

Pakistan started its campaign in the World Junior Team Squash championship with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Guyana in the first group match.

Pakistan is placed in group C in the 23-nation world junior team squash championship along with Netherlands, Guyana and Hong Kong.

Muhammad Ashab Irfan provided Pakistan with an early lead when he defeated Nicholas Verwey 11-1, 11-6 and 11-4. The lead was doubled when Hamza Khan overpowered Shomari Wiltshire 11-5, 11-5 and 11-5.

Related items

Noor Zaman defeated Samuel Ince-Carvalhal 11-2, 11-2 and 11-4 to help Pakistan complete a 3-0 win over Guyana.

Pakistan will play two group matches on Thursday. In the morning session — which starts at 10:00m, France time — it will face the Netherlands while Pakistan will play Hong Kong in the evening.

Sixteen teams from six groups will march into the knock-out stage of the team championship which will continue till August 21. 

More From Sports:

Geo Super becomes exclusive media partner for Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge 2022

Geo Super becomes exclusive media partner for Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge 2022
Babar Azam wins hearts with his new look

Babar Azam wins hearts with his new look
Gold medalist Nooh Butt receives heroic welcome on return to Pakistan

Gold medalist Nooh Butt receives heroic welcome on return to Pakistan
Dates of PSL and IPL to clash in 2025

Dates of PSL and IPL to clash in 2025
Pak vs Ned: Fakhar Zaman shares how he and Babar Azam planned their superb partnership

Pak vs Ned: Fakhar Zaman shares how he and Babar Azam planned their superb partnership
PCB unveils men’s Future Tours Programme 2023-2027

PCB unveils men’s Future Tours Programme 2023-2027
Elon Musk's tweet 'I'm buying Manchester United' was a 'joke'

Elon Musk's tweet 'I'm buying Manchester United' was a 'joke'
'Shameful act': Shoaib Akhtar slams Marcus Stoinis for disrespecting Mohammad Hasnain

'Shameful act': Shoaib Akhtar slams Marcus Stoinis for disrespecting Mohammad Hasnain
WATCH: Who is the 'Mithai Wala' in Pakistan team?

WATCH: Who is the 'Mithai Wala' in Pakistan team?
PFF decides to include dual-national players in national team

PFF decides to include dual-national players in national team

Barbados Royals sign Pakistani fast bowler Fatima Sana

Barbados Royals sign Pakistani fast bowler Fatima Sana
England's tour to Pakistan will be crucial: ex-PCB CEO Wasim Khan

England's tour to Pakistan will be crucial: ex-PCB CEO Wasim Khan

Latest

view all