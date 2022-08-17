Pakistan wins first group match in World Junior Squash Championship

Pakistan squash team. — Provided by the reporter

Pakistan started its campaign in the World Junior Team Squash championship with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Guyana in the first group match.

Pakistan is placed in group C in the 23-nation world junior team squash championship along with Netherlands, Guyana and Hong Kong.

Muhammad Ashab Irfan provided Pakistan with an early lead when he defeated Nicholas Verwey 11-1, 11-6 and 11-4. The lead was doubled when Hamza Khan overpowered Shomari Wiltshire 11-5, 11-5 and 11-5.

Noor Zaman defeated Samuel Ince-Carvalhal 11-2, 11-2 and 11-4 to help Pakistan complete a 3-0 win over Guyana.



Pakistan will play two group matches on Thursday. In the morning session — which starts at 10:00m, France time — it will face the Netherlands while Pakistan will play Hong Kong in the evening.

Sixteen teams from six groups will march into the knock-out stage of the team championship which will continue till August 21.