Snatchers rob policemen off their motorcycle in Karachi

Wednesday Aug 17 2022
Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Representational image. — AFP/File
  • Incident took place in Karachi's Defence Housing Society (DHA) area, say police. 
  • Police say motorcycle was state-owned.
  • They say suspects will be arrested soon.

KARACHI: Snatchers robbed policemen of their motorcycle in the port city on Wednesday. 

The incident took place in Karachi's Defence Housing Society (DHA) area, said the police. 

The police said that the motorcycle was state-owned, adding that the suspects will be arrested soon. 

Last week, Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah issued directives to clear Karachi of street criminals while presiding over a meeting on law and order in the province, particularly Karachi.

“Karachi needs to be cleaned of street criminals,” he had said. 

Inspector-General Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon spoke about special measures taken by the police to curb street crime. He said that police patrolling and an intelligence-based operation are underway to deal with criminals.

IGP briefed CM about the special measures taken to curb street crime. “Police patrolling and an intelligence-based operation is underway,” the IGP said, informing the CM about a reduction in incidents of mobile snatching.

He shared that 26 incidents of mobile snatching were recorded in June, while 86 were recorded in July. Police logged a total of 4,195 motorcycle snatching incidents in June, while in July 3,849 bikes were snatched.

