 
world
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

At least ten killed in Kabul mosque blast

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

A Taliban fighter stands guard as Afghan medical staff members wait at the entrance of a hospital to receive the victims of an explosion in Kabul on October 3, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A Taliban fighter stands guard as Afghan medical staff members wait at the entrance of a hospital to receive the victims of an explosion in Kabul on October 3, 2021. PHOTO: AFP

  • At least ten people were killed and several others hurt in a Kabul mosque blast on Wednesday. 
  • It was a suicide blast, an eyewitness said, adding the blast occurred as the mosque was full of people offering evening prayer. 
  • An important Taliban cleric was killed in the mosque blast.

KABUL: At least ten people including a prominent cleric were killed and 27 others wounded when a mosque packed with people was blasted on Wednesday evening, the Washington Post said. 

Children are also among the wounded, according to a hospital source.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed there were dead and wounded in the blast, but did not specify how many. Taking to Twitter, he said, "The murderers of civilians and perpetrators ... will soon be punished for their crimes."

The explosion took place at a time when people were offering evening prayers at the mosque. 

A suicide bomber blew himself up at the Siddiquiya Mosque, the WP reported, citing an eyewitness, a resident of the city's Kher Khanna neighbourhood.

The eyewitness, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the slain cleric was Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli. He also said that at least 30 people sustained injuries.

Meantime, a spokesperson for an Italian NGO, Emergency, operating at a Kabul hospital, said 27 victims of the blast, including three fatalities, were received at the hospital.

"Most of the patients we received following the explosion inside a mosque are suffering from shell and burn injuries," an email from Emergency stated. 

The spokesman for the Kabul police chief, Khalid Zadran, also confirmed the explosion inside a mosque however, he did not specify the casualty toll. 

No terrorist group has so far accepted responsibility for the attack, the latest to hit the country this year since the Taliban seized power last August. However, Daesh's local affiliate claimed responsibility for an earlier attack on August 11 that claimed the life of a top Taliban cleric at his seminary in Kabul. 

The cleric, Rahimullah Haqqani, was killed along with his brother in a suicide attack inside his madrassa.

Though there was a significant drop in countrywide violence since the Taliban takeover almost a year ago, the Daesh-affiliated group stepped up attacks targeting the Taliban and civilians across the country.

--Additional inputs from AFP

More From World:

At least 23 dead, scores hurt in Morocco bus crash

At least 23 dead, scores hurt in Morocco bus crash
Huge explosion hits Kabul mosque, many casualties feared

Huge explosion hits Kabul mosque, many casualties feared
Turkey, Israel to re-appoint ambassadors after four-year chill

Turkey, Israel to re-appoint ambassadors after four-year chill
Indian smuggler arrested at Thai airport with fox, pythons

Indian smuggler arrested at Thai airport with fox, pythons
South Korea calls for talks as North Korea test-fires missiles

South Korea calls for talks as North Korea test-fires missiles
First Pakistani councillor elected in UK's Salford

First Pakistani councillor elected in UK's Salford
'Wicked smell': Human remains found in old suitcase bought at auction

'Wicked smell': Human remains found in old suitcase bought at auction
Video: China police detain woman for wearing Japanese kimono

Video: China police detain woman for wearing Japanese kimono

World population to reach 8 billion on November 15, United Nations says

World population to reach 8 billion on November 15, United Nations says
Multiple bomb, arson attacks rock Thailand's south

Multiple bomb, arson attacks rock Thailand's south
A look at the world's richest women

A look at the world's richest women
Elon Musk's tweet 'I'm buying Manchester United' was a 'joke'

Elon Musk's tweet 'I'm buying Manchester United' was a 'joke'

Latest

view all