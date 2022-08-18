FIFA 23 to turn footballers into Marvel superheroes

FIFA 23 to turn soccer players into Marvel superheroes. —EA

EA has said it will dress up famous footballers in skin-tight spandex.

Some players will be dressed as Marvel superheroes for game's Ultimate Team mode.

Exclusive designs will launch on November 11.

As part of the upcoming Marvel crossover with FIFA 23, EA has said it will dress up famous footballers in skin-tight spandex, reported TechRadar.

A few players will be dressed up as Marvel superheroes for the game's Ultimate Team mode.

Past players will be reimagined and Marvel artists will present iconic moments of the footballers' careers in superhero style. The artists will also illustrate FUT Hero Cards which were first seen in FIFA 22.

Among the special FUT Hero Cards, EA has disclosed five including those for Ivory Coast’s Yaya Touré, Portugal’s Ricardo Carvalho, and South Korea’s Park Ji-sung.

A Marvel-esque costume has been assigned for each player. US’s Landon Donovan's image is reminiscent of Captain America while Ji-Sung's reminds one of Iron Man's armour.

EA is taking creative steps while Marvel brings its characters to Disney Plus. Maybe superpowered Toure won't be able to take down She-Hulk in a fight but he could definitely score more goals.

The exclusive designs will launch on November 11. Each player will get two FUT Hero Cards, a base version and the special World Cup version.

However, the Marvel cards will be available for 21 players only.