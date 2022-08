Netflix drops trailer of 'Heartbreak High': Cast, Release Date, more

Netflix drops down the trailer for the upcoming remake of the original 1994 series Heartbreak High which is slated for a release on September 14, 2022.

The eighth episodic drama portrays the character Amerie, a student of Hartley High, who becomes an outcast after a mysterious discovery.

With her two new friends - Quinni and Darren - Amerie intends to fix her reputation while navigating through love and heartbreak.





Cast:

Ayesha Madon

James Majoos

Chloe Hayden

Asher Yasbincek







Watch trailer: