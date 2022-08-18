WATCH: Chinese artist sings Hadiqa Kiyani's phenomenal 'Buhe Bariyan'

Music teacher at the Pakistan Embassy College Beijing Vicky performing song. — Screengrab

Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiyani is widely appreciated for her phenomenal song from late 1990's — 'Buhe Bariyan'. The song is so melodious and evergreen that people never get bored of it.

A Chinese artist, Vicky, who is a music teacher at the Pakistan Embassy College Beijing recently sang Buhe Bariyan at the Pakistan Food and Cultural Festival organised by the embassy on the Independence Day.

Pakistan's Ambassador to China shared the video of Vicky's performance at the festival.

"Pakistan Embassy College Beijing music teacher Ms Vicky performing the iconic song ‘Buhe Bariyan’ of Hadiqa_Kiani at the Pakistan Food and Cultural Festival organized by Embassy to mark 75th Independence of Pakistan at Silk Road International Arts Centre," the tweet read.

Vicky is dressed in a shocking pink traditional Pakistani dress which is embellished with golden stones and embroidery. As far as the singing is concerned, Vicky's style and accent is amazingly perfect as she effortlessly pulled off the typical Punjabi song.