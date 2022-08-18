 
sports
Faizan Lakhani

PFF shows solidarity with All India Football Federation over FIFA suspension

Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Logos of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and All India Football Federation (AIFF). — Twitter

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has expressed solidarity with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) following its suspension from FIFA over third-party interference.

The PFF, which also remained suspended from FIFA for a long time due to the same reasons, hoped that India’s suspension would end soon and the team will be back in action.

“Commiseration to the Indian Football Federation and all Indian fans, it hurts to not be able to watch your team play,” the PFF said in a statement.

“Indian Football has always been defiant and resilient. Here’s hoping that Indian football comes out of suspension and continues to excite us in the coming years,” the PFF added.

The statement also added a message for the Indian football community which read “sharing in your hard moments with love and friendship.”

FIFA had this week suspended AIFF following an Indian court’s order to dismiss the elected executive body and appoint a committee of administrators to oversee football affairs.

The move was seen as a third-party interference in football matters which, according to FIFA, is against its statutes.

