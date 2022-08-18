Prince Harry’s Oprah chat to ‘end up child’s play’ after memoir release

Experts warn Prince Harry will make his Oprah interview look more like child’s play with the release of his upcoming memoir.

The Sunday Times’ Roya Nikkhah made this shocking claim in an interview with Times Radio.

Nikkhah told the outlet, “They might all be scooped later this year with Prince Harry’s own memoirs.”

“It promises to, possibly, cause some of the biggest drama the royal family has seen.”

“He’s going to write what he describes as this intimate and heartfelt book - no holds barred."

Before concluding, Nikkhah also admitted, “It might make the Oprah interview look like child's play in comparison. I think the royal family are in the braced position going forward to all of that.”.”