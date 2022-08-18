 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s Oprah chat to ‘end up child’s play’ after memoir release

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Prince Harry’s Oprah chat to ‘end up child’s play’ after memoir release
Prince Harry’s Oprah chat to ‘end up child’s play’ after memoir release

Experts warn Prince Harry will make his Oprah interview look more like child’s play with the release of his upcoming memoir.

The Sunday Times’ Roya Nikkhah made this shocking claim in an interview with Times Radio.

Nikkhah told the outlet, “They might all be scooped later this year with Prince Harry’s own memoirs.”

“It promises to, possibly, cause some of the biggest drama the royal family has seen.”

“He’s going to write what he describes as this intimate and heartfelt book - no holds barred."

Before concluding, Nikkhah also admitted, “It might make the Oprah interview look like child's play in comparison. I think the royal family are in the braced position going forward to all of that.”.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony shares new post to thank fans

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony shares new post to thank fans
Angelina Jolie said Brad Pitt ‘verbally, physically assaulted’ her in explosive FBI report

Angelina Jolie said Brad Pitt ‘verbally, physically assaulted’ her in explosive FBI report
Prince Charles likely to be called 'King George VII' when he ascends throne

Prince Charles likely to be called 'King George VII' when he ascends throne
Prince William prepares to 'take over monarchy' with 'significant' move

Prince William prepares to 'take over monarchy' with 'significant' move
Zoë Kravitz explains why she has not renamed her directorial debut movie

Zoë Kravitz explains why she has not renamed her directorial debut movie
Prince William made ‘conscious decision’ to put The Firm ahead of Harry

Prince William made ‘conscious decision’ to put The Firm ahead of Harry
Jennifer Lopez took her sons and Ben Affleck’s daughters to Broadway show in NYC

Jennifer Lopez took her sons and Ben Affleck’s daughters to Broadway show in NYC
Amber Heard hiring new lawyers deemed ‘smart move’: ‘She needs new tone’

Amber Heard hiring new lawyers deemed ‘smart move’: ‘She needs new tone’

Prince Harry ‘belongs behind’ Meghan Markle: ‘Hide away!’

Prince Harry ‘belongs behind’ Meghan Markle: ‘Hide away!’
Demi Lovato talks about ’29,’ song rumoured to be addressing age gap with ex

Demi Lovato talks about ’29,’ song rumoured to be addressing age gap with ex
Ellen DeGeneres pays heartfelt tribute to wife Portia De Rossi on 14th wedding anniversary

Ellen DeGeneres pays heartfelt tribute to wife Portia De Rossi on 14th wedding anniversary

Kate Middleton went ‘bright red’ when she met Prince William for first time

Kate Middleton went ‘bright red’ when she met Prince William for first time

Latest

view all