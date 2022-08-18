 
sports
Thursday Aug 18 2022
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan qualifies for knock-out stage of World Junior Squash Championships

Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Pakistan squash team. — Provided by the reporter
Pakistan squash team. — Provided by the reporter 

  • Pakistan finishes on top of Group C with three wins in three games.
  • Pakistan overpowered Netherlands, Hong Kong on day two of group stage to qualify for next round.
  • Knock-out stage of championship will start on Friday.

KARACHI: Pakistan has qualified for the knock-out stage of the World Junior Team Squash Championship after finishing on top of Group C with three wins in three games.

After beating Guyana on day one of the championship, Pakistan overpowered the Netherlands and Hong Kong on day two of the group stage to qualify for the next round.

Pakistan played two games on Thursday, first against the Netherlands and then against Hong Kong and clean swept their opponents in both games.

Mohammad Ashab Irfan defeated Hjalmer Mols 11-3, 11-5 & 11-5 to give Pakistan a quick lead over the Netherlands in the opening session of the day before Noor Zaman doubled it with a win of 11-7, 11-8, 5-11 and 11-8 over Knut Hogervorst.

In the last tie of Pakistan vs Netherlands game, Hamza Khan downed Samuel Gerrits with scores of 11-9, 11-5 and 11-6.

After a comprehensive win over the Netherlands, Pakistan was up against Hong Kong where Pakistani boys continued their momentum as all three — Hamza, Ashab and Noor Zaman — defeated their opponents easily.

It was Ashab Irfan who drew first blood by defeating Tsz Shing Tam with scores of 11-1, 11-6 and 11-2 and then Zaman doubled the lead by knocking down Akifumi Murakami 11-5, 11-6, 11-7. 

Hamza though lost the first game of his tie against Jat Tse but made a quick comeback to win the next three to complete a win of 4-11, 11-6, 11-9 and 11-4 to help Pakistan finish on top of the group.

The knock-out stage of the championship will start on Friday while the final is scheduled to be played on August 21.

