Friday Aug 19 2022
Heavy rain not likely in Karachi today

Friday Aug 19, 2022

A man rides bicycle along a flooded road, following heavy rains during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 25, 2022. Photo: Reuters
KARACHI: The ongoing wet spell of the monsoon season lashing the port city appears to be partly over as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast that heavy rain is not likely in Karachi today (Friday), Geo News reported Friday. 

However, the metropolis is likely to receive intermittent light and moderate showers till August 22, according to the Met office's latest weather forecast. 

On Thursday, intermittent downpours continued in Sindh, including Karachi. 

Upper and central parts of Sindh are likely to continue receiving heavy downpour till August 20. Earlier this week, the Met Office issued warnings for flash floods and heavy rains in Sindh between August 16 and 19.

Karachi's rainfall data of current monsoon spell

On August 18, the PMD released Karachi's rainfall data, according to which the heaviest rainfall, measuring 855mm, was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

According to the report, 713mm of rain was recorded in Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Masroor during the monsoon period.

Apart from this, 669mm of rainfall was recorded in Quaidabad, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) 612mm, areas around Faisal Base 583mm, Surjani Town 556mm, Nazimabad 477mm, Saddar Town 445mm, Kiamari Town 437mm, Orangi Town 425mm, University Road 424mm and North Karachi 400mm.

Moreover, Saadi Town received 388mm, Jinnah Terminal 379mm, Gadap Town 351mm, Gulshan-e-Maymar 323mm and Korangi 306mm.

