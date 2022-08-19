 
entertainment
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie bruise pictures from Brad Pitt fight laid bare: See Photo

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Angelina Jolie's exclusive photos from fight with Brad Pitt have been submitted to the FBI.

The actress, who filed a report against her allegedly abusive ex-husband, also added additional pictorials featuring her bruises.

The couple's separation was triggered by a 2016 fight during a flight from France to Los Angeles. The husband and wife were also accompanied by their kids. 

Jolie and Pitt share kids Maddox, now 21; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

FBI Doc
FBI Doc

The Bullet Train star, who had been drinking during those times, allegedly took his wife to the restroom where he “grabbed her by the head, shaking her."

After punching the ceiling four times, Pitt said: “You’re f—ing up this family.”‘ When the kids asked, “Are you OK, Mommy?” Pitt allegedly replied: “No, she’s not OK, she’s ruining this family, she’s crazy.”

FBI Doc
FBI Doc

One of their kids then reacted: “It’s not her, it’s you, you p—k!” according to the report. Pitt then went on to hit the child, but was eventually held back by Jolie.

 Meanwhile, of the report, a source close to Pitt declared Jolie is trying to 'inflict the most amount of pain' for her ex-husband.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to increase 'attack risk' with UK trip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to increase 'attack risk' with UK trip
Prince Harry told uninterested Prince William 'I'll be King' to feel 'worthy'

Prince Harry told uninterested Prince William 'I'll be King' to feel 'worthy'
Demi Lovato 'turned blue', only had '5 minutes left' after drug overdose

Demi Lovato 'turned blue', only had '5 minutes left' after drug overdose
Jennifer Lopez 'clearly in love' with Ben Affleck on family wedding trip: Source

Jennifer Lopez 'clearly in love' with Ben Affleck on family wedding trip: Source
New TV series 'Bad Sisters' tells dark tale through comedy

New TV series 'Bad Sisters' tells dark tale through comedy
Between Prince George's two birthdays, William and Kate lost popularity?

Between Prince George's two birthdays, William and Kate lost popularity?
Kanye West deletes Instagram post which he shared after Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson break-up

Kanye West deletes Instagram post which he shared after Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson break-up

Author criticised for claiming Meghan and Harry want to renew their wedding vows

Author criticised for claiming Meghan and Harry want to renew their wedding vows

Prince Harry mocked for 'host duties' during visit to Mozambique

Prince Harry mocked for 'host duties' during visit to Mozambique
Over two million people react to Eminem's photo with Dr.Dre and Snoop Dogg

Over two million people react to Eminem's photo with Dr.Dre and Snoop Dogg
Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland regularly visits Prince Harry's kids Archie and Lilibet?

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland regularly visits Prince Harry's kids Archie and Lilibet?
Brooklyn Beckham stars in a controversial TIkTok video

Brooklyn Beckham stars in a controversial TIkTok video

Latest

view all