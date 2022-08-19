Angelina Jolie bruise pictures from Brad Pitt fight laid bare: See Photo

Angelina Jolie's exclusive photos from fight with Brad Pitt have been submitted to the FBI.



The actress, who filed a report against her allegedly abusive ex-husband, also added additional pictorials featuring her bruises.

The couple's separation was triggered by a 2016 fight during a flight from France to Los Angeles. The husband and wife were also accompanied by their kids.

Jolie and Pitt share kids Maddox, now 21; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

FBI Doc

The Bullet Train star, who had been drinking during those times, allegedly took his wife to the restroom where he “grabbed her by the head, shaking her."

After punching the ceiling four times, Pitt said: “You’re f—ing up this family.”‘ When the kids asked, “Are you OK, Mommy?” Pitt allegedly replied: “No, she’s not OK, she’s ruining this family, she’s crazy.”

FBI Doc

One of their kids then reacted: “It’s not her, it’s you, you p—k!” according to the report. Pitt then went on to hit the child, but was eventually held back by Jolie.

Meanwhile, of the report, a source close to Pitt declared Jolie is trying to 'inflict the most amount of pain' for her ex-husband.