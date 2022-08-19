 
'Pakistan zindabad': Students at Aligarh college charged for raising slogan

Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party. — Reuters
Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party. — Reuters

ALIGARH: Police in India's Uttar Pradesh have charged several students for chanting slogans in Pakistan's support during a Tiranga yatra, a rally that carries the Indian flag, reported India Today.

On August 13, during a rally by a college in Aligarh, some students allegedly shouted pro-Pakistan slogans. People complained about them to the college administration. 

When the college did not pay attention to the matter, the complainants approached the police and showed them videos. 

The police registered a case against the students and also accused the principal and the manager of the college. 

Rajan Kumar, a student of the college, said that they heard slogans of "Pakistan zindabad". Teachers were immediately informed.

"I don’t know whether slogans were being raised by our students or outsiders,” he said.

The principal of the college told India Today that they investigated the matter but no video evidence was found for them to take action.

