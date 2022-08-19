Trevor Noah reflects on cancel culture months after Will Smith’s Oscars infamous slap

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has recently addressed the cancel culture in the light of Kanye West and Will Smith incidents amid social media age.

Earlier in March, Noah slammed West’s behaviour towards his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to which the musician responded with a racial slur at the host on Instagram.

After this episode, West got banned from the platform for a day and he was also being cancelled at The Grammys.

Noah also noted that when King Richard actor’s slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars earlier this year, people were “keen to throw a human being away”.

Speaking with Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Noah spoke up on how society in this social media age is “quick to render verdicts on the behaviour of people, both celebrity or not”.

“I was shocked at how many people immediately just went, ‘Will Smith is a trash human being and he’s the worst human, he should be in jail.’ I was like, ‘whoa, wow. Okay,’” he said.

The host found all this “interesting” as he mentioned, “This person, who we’ve loved for so long, who has put not a foot wrong anywhere. Something went wrong here. Should we delve into the humanity of it? Should we ask, should we care? Nope, nope, that’s not the world we live in anymore.”

Noah explained that now people are “instantly defined” and there is no concept of “gray space” in this digital age.

“You’re either a good person or a bad person. And that is it. And then society flip flops with you, depending on your last action,” he remarked, adding, “I try not to allow myself to get sucked into that too much.”