Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez flashes massive ring while out with Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

A beaming Jennifer Lopez was photographed wearing a massive sparkler on her ring finger on Thursday.

The On The Floor singer was shopping in Georgia ahead of her weekend wedding celebrations commemorating her marriage to Ben Affleck.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 50, tied the knot officially in Las Vegas last month, but this weekend are holding a lavish party.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

The Marry Me actress was spotted in downtown Savannah with her children. Her husband accompanied the group, in a beige shirt and baseball cap, as preparations continued at his estate for the party.

Affleck bought the $ 8 million, 86-acre estate in 2003. Lopez's mom Guadalupe, 76, also arrived in Georgia on Thursday for the weekend.

Ben and Jennifer are preparing for their three-day wedding extravaganza, which will kick off on Friday night with a rehearsal dinner.


