Friday Aug 19 2022
What is WhatsApp planning to release next?

A representational image of the logo of the meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp. — AFP/File
The meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp, is planning to release the ability to view status updates within the chat list, WABetainfo reported Friday.

After releasing some improvements for status updates, such as the ability to react to status updates by choosing one between six available emojis, WhatsApp is now rolling out the ability to view status updates within the chat list is available.

The feature is currently under development; however, WhatsApp has released this feature to certain beta testers today.

According to the WhatsApp tracker, when a contact will upload a new status, it will also be visible within the chat list and the users will just need to tap their profile picture to view the status update.

“If you don’t even post and view status updates and you do not like this feature, there is a solution for you, just mute all status updates so they won’t show up within the chat list anymore,” WABetainfo reported.

