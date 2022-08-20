 
Saturday Aug 20 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'face real threats', security ban is 'head scratcher'

Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive 'serious' security threats after Megxit, vouch experts.

Royal commentators, Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito have revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “face real threats” and are deserving of security from the Home Office upon their UK visits.

Speaking during the latest episode of their podcast Royally Obsessed, Ms Bowie said: “When this announcement came, I thought about Harry’s security.

“As I reminder, he went to the WellChild Awards —that were outdoor because of Covid — a year ago and that was a big impetus for this security lawsuit that he has launched.

“That was when he exited [the event], he didn’t have police protection and he was chased by paparazzi.”

She said: “Meanwhile, Harry’s case is still under review. I think that’s where it’s a head-scratcher…

“Somehow Harry, who is sixth in the line of succession, doesn’t get it [police protection in the UK], but Andrew, who is not a working royal and lower in the line of succession, does.” 

