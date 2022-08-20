 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
Web Desk

Sofia Vergara looks typically chic in green blouse and green pants combination

Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Sofia Vergara showed off her gorgeous look in a stunning outfit while grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The Modern Family alum 50, opted for a lime green blouse and darker green trousers for her day out, looking breathtakingly gorgeous.

She added inches to her frame with a pair of tall high heels as she carried a matching bag slung over her shoulder.

To elevate her look the 5ft7in beauty wore thin black sunglasses that protected her eyes from the sharp California sun.

The Colombia native's long brown hair was parted in the middle and fell long down to the middle of her chest.

Vergara grabbed lunch at an Italian restaurant in the affluent Los Angeles neighborhood.

The America's Got Talent star also took to Instagram to share a selfie from her afternoon out.

She wrote on the photo, 'Pal Lunch' and tagged a pair of fashion accounts on the snap as well. 


