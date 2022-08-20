Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ready to redo their ‘I dos’: security beefed up ahead of Bennifer's nuptials

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting married again in front of their family members and close friends in rural Georgia on Saturday.



Large security gates have been installed at the end of the four-mile road down to Affleck’s sprawling Riceboro estate. Guards busily handed out wrist bands to all comers, their names checked and double-checked against the ‘Master Production’ list.

An explosive permit has been quietly secured with Affleck’s plantation style home at its epicenter, according to reports. It effectively instates a temporary no-fly-zone above the celebrations and stretching within a three-mile radius of the home.

After their intimate Las Vegas wedding last month, followed by a well-documented honeymoon in Paris, the couple is set to stage a mega celebration at Ben Affleck’s Georgia estate today (Saturday).

Lopez was pictured in downtown Savannah with her children and husband, while her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, was also seen arriving at the airport, ready to join her daughter and hundreds of A-list guests for the celebrations ahead.