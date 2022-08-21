 
pakistan
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Did not misquote Imran Khan’s remarks on Rushdie, clarifies The Guardian

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Controversial author Salman Rushdie (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Photo: Twitter/file
Controversial author Salman Rushdie (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Photo: Twitter/file      
  • The Guardian rejects Imran Khan's claim that his remarks on controversial author Salman Rushdie were misquoted.   
  • "We stand absolutely by our reporting of the interview," says British daily newspaper's Julian Borger.
  • Imran Khan had described the knife attack on Rushdie as “terrible” and “sad”, according to The Guardian. 

ISLAMABAD: Standing by its report, British daily newspaper The Guardian has said that they did not misquote PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s remarks on controversial author Salman Rushdie.

On August 19, condemning the attack on blasphemous author Salman Rushdie, Imran Khan had described the knife attack on him as “terrible” and “sad”, according to the publication.

The Guardian quoted him as saying that the anger of Muslims towards Rushdie's book was understandable, but that cannot be taken as a justification for the assault.

Related items

The comments of the PTI leader invited criticism from across the country.

However, in a recent statement shared by PTI on Twitter, Khan said that he "spoke about the Islamic view on punishments for blasphemers".

"I explained the matter in this context," the former prime minister said, adding that he also gave examples of the Sialkot incident in the context of the attack on Rushdie.

Khan maintained that he was referring to the Sialkot incident where a Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara was lynched by a mob comprising hundreds of protesters on December 3.

Responding to a tweet, The Guardian's world affairs editor Julian Borger said, “Khan himself is not saying we misquoted him, only that we took his remarks out of context, but we provided the context, as you can see in the story.”

Moving on to his Twitter handle, the editor wrote, “We did not misquote Imran Khan. We stand absolutely by our reporting of the interview.”

More From Pakistan:

PTI's Gill 'torture drama' concocted to divert attention from anti-state narrative: Rana Sanaullah

PTI's Gill 'torture drama' concocted to divert attention from anti-state narrative: Rana Sanaullah
PM Shehbaz orders fixed sales tax collection from shopkeepers suspended

PM Shehbaz orders fixed sales tax collection from shopkeepers suspended
Weekly currency update: Rupee likely to stay stable against dollar next week

Weekly currency update: Rupee likely to stay stable against dollar next week
Death toll from torrential rains in Balochistan surges to 215

Death toll from torrential rains in Balochistan surges to 215
What are PTI's chances of reclaiming Karachi's NA-245 constituency?

What are PTI's chances of reclaiming Karachi's NA-245 constituency?
Karachi voting in crucial NA-245 by-poll today

Karachi voting in crucial NA-245 by-poll today
PEMRA bars TV channels from live telecasting Imran Khan speeches

PEMRA bars TV channels from live telecasting Imran Khan speeches
PM Shehbaz Sharif dissolves PMC, suspends officials

PM Shehbaz Sharif dissolves PMC, suspends officials
Two planes narrowly escape accident at Jinnah International Airport

Two planes narrowly escape accident at Jinnah International Airport
Imran Khan to file cases against Islamabad IG, DIG, female magistrate over Shahbaz Gill’s case

Imran Khan to file cases against Islamabad IG, DIG, female magistrate over Shahbaz Gill’s case
Marriyum Aurangzeb claims PTI's Shahbaz Gill was not tortured, shares video proof

Marriyum Aurangzeb claims PTI's Shahbaz Gill was not tortured, shares video proof
FIA identifies social media account spreading fake news about army, COAS Gen Bajwa

FIA identifies social media account spreading fake news about army, COAS Gen Bajwa

Latest

view all