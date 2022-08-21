Shahbaz Gill was tortured in a CIA cell, Fawad Chaudhry claims

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry speaks at a press conference in Islamabad on August 21, 2022. — Screengrab courtesy Youtube/HumNews

Fawad asks why authorities are not letting anyone meet Gill if he is in good health.



Says Rana Sanaullah acting as "mouthpiece" of army.

Reiterates demand for formation of independent commission to probe torture allegations.

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday claimed that party chairman Imran Khan's chief of staff Shahbaz Gill was "tortured in a CIA cell".

Addressing a press conference of his own in response to one held by Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Chaudhry said that the torture of political prisoners cannot be condoned under any circumstances.

"I'm surprised that Rana Sanaullah didn't learn anything from the torture inflicted on him in the past," Chaudhry said, expressing disbelief at how the allegations that PTI has been repeating about Gill being "tortured" are being so easily "dismissed".



Chaudhry said that Sanaullah is acting nowadays as the "mouthpiece of the army,".

He complained that Imran Khan and party lawyers were not allowed to meet Gill.

"Why aren't they letting anyone meet Gill if he is in good health?" he asked also asking: "Why are they avoiding inquiry if he [Gill] wasn't tortured?"



Reiterating his proposal from yesterday, he said that PTI demands the formation of an independent commission comprising Saad Rafique, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Shireen Mazari and others.

"The judge who doesn't consider torture a serious issue has no right to serve the post," he said.

Chaudhry said that PTI will file a case against Islamabad inspector general, deputy inspector general and the lady magistrate.