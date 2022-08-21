 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘notorious for holding a grudge’: ‘Felt under siege’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Meghan Markle ‘notorious for holding a grudge’: ‘Felt under siege’
Meghan Markle ‘notorious for holding a grudge’: ‘Felt under siege’

An inside source has just unveiled some shocking revelations about Meghan Markle’s alleged habit of holding grudges.

They began by recounting an incident with singer-songwriter Katy Perry to Express UK.

The insider was quoted telling the outlet about one instance where Prince Harry and Meghan allegedly lashed out and got upset over a comment made about the Duchess’ wedding dress, back in 2018.

While the source alleges, “Orlando is very sympathetic towards Harry and Meghan and does reach out if he ever sees anything suspicious in the neighbourhood.”

“However, Meghan is keenly aware of a comment that Katy Perry made in 2018 about her wedding dress and is notorious for holding a grudge.”

“While the comment wasn't meant to be hurtful, Meghan felt under siege at that time and was overwhelmed by arguments with staff, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Thomas Markle.”

Irrespective, “I would not expect to see Meghan and Katy carpooling to PTA meetings anytime in the future!”

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith looks terrified after seeing a tarantula spider walking across the floor, watch

Will Smith looks terrified after seeing a tarantula spider walking across the floor, watch
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face backlash over wedding vows in US

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face backlash over wedding vows in US
Prince Andrew wants Queen to influence Charles, William over his future role?

Prince Andrew wants Queen to influence Charles, William over his future role?
Harry and Meghan's trip to U.K. may overshadow important engagements for Cambridges

Harry and Meghan's trip to U.K. may overshadow important engagements for Cambridges

Best Korean girl singers of 2022 announced: report

Best Korean girl singers of 2022 announced: report
Casey Affleck didn’t attend brother Ben Affleck's wedding celebration: Details inside

Casey Affleck didn’t attend brother Ben Affleck's wedding celebration: Details inside
Oprah Winfrey breaks silence on Meghan Markle's claims in explosive chat with her

Oprah Winfrey breaks silence on Meghan Markle's claims in explosive chat with her
‘No way’ Prince Harry will ‘give up US dream for Queen: report

‘No way’ Prince Harry will ‘give up US dream for Queen: report
Priyanka Chopra cuts fashionable figure in vibrant green shirt while grabbing lunch in West Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra cuts fashionable figure in vibrant green shirt while grabbing lunch in West Hollywood
Prince Louis gives royal photographer tough time: ‘what a character!’

Prince Louis gives royal photographer tough time: ‘what a character!’
Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in gorgeous white dress as she marries Ben Affleck in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in gorgeous white dress as she marries Ben Affleck in Georgia
Prince Harry sparks fears he’ll ‘shock drop’ memoir on Royal Family

Prince Harry sparks fears he’ll ‘shock drop’ memoir on Royal Family

Latest

view all