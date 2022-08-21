Ben Affleck's family not happy with actor's decision of marrying Jennifer Lopez?

Hollywood star Ben Affleck and his sweet partner got married again on Saturday in Georgia just a few weeks after their whirlwind Vegas nuptials.

Affleck's longtime collaborator and close friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso and director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes among others graced the star-studded event.

All the guests wore white to match the extravagant light-hued decorations and floral arrangements.

Shocking, Ben's some family members remained absent from the lavish event, setting tongues wagging about their relationship.



Casey Affleck did not attend his big brother Ben Affleck's wedding to Lopez. He, in video obtained by the New York Post, was seen in Los Angeles hours before the event.

When asked why he's not attending the three-day extravaganza of his big brother, the Academy Award-winner said, "I have other things."

However, a source close to Affleck claims that because of family, parental obligations at home, he remained absent from the big bash.

While Affleck was not in attendance, Ben did have familial support at his wedding to Lopez. Christopher Anne Boldt, who had received stitches hours before the event, did attend his wedding.

Ben Affleck's three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner were also in attendance.