 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck's family not happy with actor's decision of marrying Jennifer Lopez?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Ben Afflecks family not happy with actors decision of marrying Jennifer Lopez?

Hollywood star Ben Affleck and his sweet partner got married again on Saturday in Georgia just a few weeks after their whirlwind Vegas nuptials.

Affleck's longtime collaborator and close friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso and director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes among others graced the star-studded event. 

All the guests wore white to match the extravagant light-hued decorations and floral arrangements.

Shocking, Ben's some family members remained absent from the lavish event, setting tongues wagging about their relationship.

Casey Affleck did not attend his big brother Ben Affleck's wedding to Lopez. He, in video obtained by the New York Post, was seen in Los Angeles hours before the event.

When asked why he's not attending the three-day extravaganza of his big brother, the Academy Award-winner said, "I have other things."

However, a source close to Affleck claims that because of family, parental obligations at home, he remained absent from the big bash.

While Affleck was not in attendance, Ben did have familial support at his wedding to Lopez. Christopher Anne Boldt, who had received stitches hours before the event, did attend his wedding.

Ben Affleck's three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner were also in attendance.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir to remain a mystery for royal family until its release

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir to remain a mystery for royal family until its release
Maureen McGovern reveals symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease:’ it's a challenge’

Maureen McGovern reveals symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease:’ it's a challenge’
Kendall Jenner is a sight for sore eyes in makeup-free snaps

Kendall Jenner is a sight for sore eyes in makeup-free snaps
Prince Harry puts relationship with Prince Charles and William on risk for his memoir?

Prince Harry puts relationship with Prince Charles and William on risk for his memoir?
Will Smith looks terrified after seeing a tarantula spider walking across the floor, watch

Will Smith looks terrified after seeing a tarantula spider walking across the floor, watch
Meghan Markle ‘notorious for holding a grudge’: ‘Felt under siege’

Meghan Markle ‘notorious for holding a grudge’: ‘Felt under siege’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face backlash over wedding vows in US

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face backlash over wedding vows in US
Prince Harry blasted for security demands: ‘Want commercial ventures’

Prince Harry blasted for security demands: ‘Want commercial ventures’
Amber Heard still looks at America's highest-paid CEO Elon Musk for help?

Amber Heard still looks at America's highest-paid CEO Elon Musk for help?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘struggling with shadows’ of embarrassment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘struggling with shadows’ of embarrassment
Prince Andrew wants Queen to influence Charles, William over his future role?

Prince Andrew wants Queen to influence Charles, William over his future role?
Harry and Meghan's trip to U.K. may overshadow important engagements for Cambridges

Harry and Meghan's trip to U.K. may overshadow important engagements for Cambridges

Latest

view all