YouTube blocked briefly during Imran Khan’s speech in Rawalpindi

Reuters/File

Imran Khan says move shows desperation of those who for their self-interest are willing to push Pakistan towards chaos.

NetBlocks says “real-time network data” showed that disruption was seen on some but not all mobile and fixed-line internet providers.

The blocking of YouTube was also confirmed by the Google-owned platform on Twitter.

YouTube was blocked on multiple internet providers “briefly” during PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s speech in Rawalpindi, confirmed internet tracking website NetBlocks.



“NetBlocks metrics confirm the disruption of YouTube on multiple internet providers in Pakistan on Sunday 21 August 2022,” said the watchdog in a statement.

However, it noted that “real-time network data” showed that the disruption was seen on some but not all mobile and fixed-line internet providers in Pakistan during the live-streamed speech. It added that the “access was restored after the speech concluded”.

The move comes as a report published in The News revealed that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority is planning curb PTI coverage on social media following PEMRA's ban on the Imran Khan's live coverage.

The blocking of YouTube was also confirmed by the Google-owned platform through its Twitter account “@TeamYouTube”.

On the other hand, PTI chairman Imran Khan said the move to block his speech midway on YouTube showed the “desperation of those who for their self-interest are willing to push Pakistan towards political and economic chaos”.

“After PEMRA blocked live transmission of my Pindi jalsa speech on TV channels, imported government blocked YouTube midway through my speech. This just shows the desperation of those who for their self-interest are willing to push Pakistan towards political and economic chaos,” tweeted the PTI chief.

However, the access of the website was not blocked for everyone.





