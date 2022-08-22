 
pakistan
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Weather update: Is the wet spell over in Karachi?

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Clouds blanket over Karachi near beach on a rainy day. — Twitter
Clouds blanket over Karachi near beach on a rainy day. — Twitter

A day after forecasting more showers in Karachi for the current 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicated that the city and rest of the province may be affected by the rain-producing system present in central India.

Chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that Karachi is likely to receive more rain under the Indian monsoon system on August 23.

Sharing details of the extremely low-pressure system, Sarfaraz said that it is present in the middle of India and is moving towards the Indian state of Rajasthan. This may cause rains in Karachi, central and upper Sindh and northern and eastern parts of Balochistan as well.

Related items

He further stated that according to the weather charts, the monsoon system is directed towards upper Sindh and South Punjab in one of the tracks while the other shows its direction towards the west.

If the system moves towards the west, it can cause rain at a big scale in Sindh, he added.

The official said that the likeliness of downpour in Karachi will remain till the evening of 24-25 August.

More From Pakistan:

Balochistan floods destroy 'Kana Yaari' famed Wahab Ali Bugti's house

Balochistan floods destroy 'Kana Yaari' famed Wahab Ali Bugti's house
YouTuber Jameel Farooqui held over false allegations against Islamabad police

YouTuber Jameel Farooqui held over false allegations against Islamabad police

Supporters gather outside Imran Khan's residence, aiming to foil arrest

Supporters gather outside Imran Khan's residence, aiming to foil arrest
Reham Khan has some advice for PML-N

Reham Khan has some advice for PML-N
FBISE issues statement for SSC, HSSC 2023 exams

FBISE issues statement for SSC, HSSC 2023 exams
Balochistan closes schools as rain continues destruction, kills nine more

Balochistan closes schools as rain continues destruction, kills nine more
Maths behind the strategy: Why did coalition choose these nine constituencies for by-polls?

Maths behind the strategy: Why did coalition choose these nine constituencies for by-polls?
WATCH: Shahbaz Gill ends 'hunger strike' on doctors' insistence at PIMS

WATCH: Shahbaz Gill ends 'hunger strike' on doctors' insistence at PIMS
Islamabad court grants two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

Islamabad court grants two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill in sedition case
Imran Khan secures transit bail till August 25 in terror case

Imran Khan secures transit bail till August 25 in terror case
Torrential rains: Sindh declares 23 districts calamity-hit areas

Torrential rains: Sindh declares 23 districts calamity-hit areas

Interior ministry asks written permission from PM to arrest Imran Khan

Interior ministry asks written permission from PM to arrest Imran Khan

Latest

view all