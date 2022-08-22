Weather update: Is the wet spell over in Karachi?

Clouds blanket over Karachi near beach on a rainy day. — Twitter

A day after forecasting more showers in Karachi for the current 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicated that the city and rest of the province may be affected by the rain-producing system present in central India.

Chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that Karachi is likely to receive more rain under the Indian monsoon system on August 23.

Sharing details of the extremely low-pressure system, Sarfaraz said that it is present in the middle of India and is moving towards the Indian state of Rajasthan. This may cause rains in Karachi, central and upper Sindh and northern and eastern parts of Balochistan as well.

He further stated that according to the weather charts, the monsoon system is directed towards upper Sindh and South Punjab in one of the tracks while the other shows its direction towards the west.



If the system moves towards the west, it can cause rain at a big scale in Sindh, he added.

The official said that the likeliness of downpour in Karachi will remain till the evening of 24-25 August.