Monday Aug 22 2022
Johnny Depp ‘hid evidence’ for lawyers to win Amber Heard defamation case

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Johnny Depp has come under fire for allegedly having his legal team intimidate witnesses for the Amber Heard defamation case.

This allegation has been made after unsealed documents threatening “negative consequences” were brought to light.

Unsealed Document
Reportedly, “these declarations were often obtained through threats and deception. One such declarant Laura Divenere, testified that she only provided a declaration after Mr. Waldman threatened her with negative consequences if she did not cooperate with him, including perjury if she did not sign the declaration he wanted her to sign. Att. 80, Divernere Dep.”

“Ms Divenere also testified hats felt coerced by Mr. Waldman to sign the declaration. In addition, while the declarations all bore the heading of this case, NONE were ever filed with the Court or provided to counsel for defendant.”

