Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz exude couple goals as they stepped out in Beverly Hills

Monday Aug 22 2022
Monday Aug 22, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz exuded perfect couple goals as they stepped out in Beverly Hills for lunch on Sunday.

The Last Airbender star stunned in a stylish outfit featuring green mini skirt paired with body hugging black top while out in the city with her hubby.

The billionaire heiress completed her chic appearance with platform heels while donning a headband keeping her dark coloured hair from her gorgeous face.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Giving her look a tint of sparkle, the new Mrs. Beckham wore silver earrings and had a silver belt around her waist.

Peltz had minimal make-up on and sported a pair of stylish oversized shades as she carried a metallic silver hand-bag.

On the other hand, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham looked handsome in casual denim jeans paired with white shirt.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
The budding chef wore black trainers and styled his hair in spikes while flaunting his body art through rolled-up sleeves.

Previously, in an interview with USA Today, Beckham revealed that the 70 out of 100 tattoos on his body are in honour of his wife.

He went on to say that whenever he surprises her with new ink, Peltz always tears up by the unconditional love of her husband.

The lovebirds tied the knot at her father Nelson Peltz’ estate in Palm Beach earlier this year in a lavish star-studded wedding ceremony.

George RR Martin has more ‘influence’ on House of the Dragon: Here’s why

Ariel Winter grabs attention in her chic avatar as she attends co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding

Demi Lovato's boyfriend Jute$ showers love on birthday girl, pens romantic IG post

Alec Baldwin expresses disappointment at media’s response to Rust shooting incident: Check out

Sofia Vergara makes a stylish appearance at Sarah Hyland-Wells Adams wedding reception

Johnny Depp ‘hid evidence’ for lawyers to win Amber Heard defamation case

Georgina Rodriguez seeks spiritual guidance, visits holy site in Portugal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sold themselves to Netflix?

BTS Jungkook to receive yet another big birthday surprise

Meghan Markle is being ‘delusional’ to run for US presidency, expert claims

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner backs out from My Glory Was I Had Such Friends

Netlfix’s plans for upcoming 'Squid Game' season 2: Release date

