Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz exude couple goals as they stepped out in Beverly Hills

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz exuded perfect couple goals as they stepped out in Beverly Hills for lunch on Sunday.

The Last Airbender star stunned in a stylish outfit featuring green mini skirt paired with body hugging black top while out in the city with her hubby.

The billionaire heiress completed her chic appearance with platform heels while donning a headband keeping her dark coloured hair from her gorgeous face.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Giving her look a tint of sparkle, the new Mrs. Beckham wore silver earrings and had a silver belt around her waist.

Peltz had minimal make-up on and sported a pair of stylish oversized shades as she carried a metallic silver hand-bag.

On the other hand, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham looked handsome in casual denim jeans paired with white shirt.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The budding chef wore black trainers and styled his hair in spikes while flaunting his body art through rolled-up sleeves.

Previously, in an interview with USA Today, Beckham revealed that the 70 out of 100 tattoos on his body are in honour of his wife.

He went on to say that whenever he surprises her with new ink, Peltz always tears up by the unconditional love of her husband.

The lovebirds tied the knot at her father Nelson Peltz’ estate in Palm Beach earlier this year in a lavish star-studded wedding ceremony.