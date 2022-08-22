 
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's white-themed Georgia wedding

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's white-themed Georgia wedding 

Jennifer Lopez’s fairytale wedding to Ben Affleck was nothing less than a dream.

After tying the knot last month in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony, the lovebirds celebrated their nuptials with friends and family during a weekend of festivities in Georgia.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

Check out all the romantic details about their big weekend here.

Affleck's 87-acre compound

The couple's wedding celebration was hosted at Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve, where they exchanged vows during a 45-minute ceremony in front of friends and family.

However, the cocktail reception and ceremony on Saturday were part of three days of activities.

The Bride's Gorgeous Dress

Lopez was dressed by Ralph Lauren for her big day. The beautiful dress featured a feather skirt with a gorgeous ruffled train and short sleeves – a figure-hugging silhouette.

White Themed Wedding

The couple, including guests stuck to an all-white dress code.

The pristine aesthetic continued throughout the event, which featured white chairs, along with a white walkway leading to a platform with a white piano and white wedding bell, situated under greenery.

Guests-VIP treatment

Savannah trolley cars helped ferry guests around Affleck's estate. Following Saturday's ceremony, guests returned there on Sunday to celebrate the newlyweds with a brunch.

Following the ceremony, guests went home with some straw gift bags, which were monogrammed with the couple's initials, "J.B."

List of VIP-Guests

Affleck's best friend Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso.

Clerks director Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer, and Jason Mewes with wife Jordan Monsanto.

Top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model/actress Pia Miller.

Think Like a Monk author Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony.


