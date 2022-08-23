 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
Scott Disick ‘very shaken up’ following car accident: ‘Counting his blessings’

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Scott Disick has been “counting his blessings” since his Lamborghini SUV crashed in Calabasas, California as the star is “very shaken up” after surviving the accident.

A close friend of the Flip It Like Disick star told Hollywood Life that Kourtney Kardashians' ex knows that he is “lucky to be alive.”

“Scott is very shaken up by the accident and his family and friends were extremely worried,” the source told the outlet.

“They are so glad to hear that alcohol was not a factor because Scott has been doing so great staying away from booze,” the outlet shared.

One of the neighbors of the reality TV star told the publication that Disick is “counting his blessings because he realizes how different this could have ended.”

“He knows it was a stupid mistake and that he’s lucky to be alive. The accident happened right down the street from his house,” the neighbor continued.

“There’s a sharp curve at the end of his road and a median with trees and grass just past that. He must have been going too fast to make the turn safely and ended up losing control of his car.”

Disick suffered “minor, non-life threatening injuries” after his car collided but the father-of-three “declined” medical treatment as per release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.

"It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor," the release added.

