Medical experts in India battle a new infection — Tomato flu

(representational) A study said India has recorded nearly 82 cases of tomato flu now. — India Today

Tomato fever was reported in India on May 6 and since then medical experts in the country are battling its spread, reported India Today.

Quoting a Lancet study, the outlet said that India has recorded nearly 82 cases of tomato flu now.

The study said that the fever is attacking children aged between two to five years. Immunocompromised adults are also vulnerable to the infectious disease.

However, some immunocompetent adults have also suffered from it.

What is tomato flu?

The tomato flu virus has symptoms somewhat similar to COVID-19 but the two are not related, the study said.

It is not much of a viral infection but an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue fever in children.

Why is it called tomato flu?

The name of the disease comes from the red, painful blisters it causes on the body. Gradually, these blisters can grow up to the size of a tomato.

Symptoms