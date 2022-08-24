 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan rejects Meghan Markle’s claims Archie narrowly escaped fire

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Piers Morgan rejects Meghan Markle’s claims Archie narrowly escaped fire
Piers Morgan rejects Meghan Markle’s claims Archie narrowly escaped fire

Outspoken journalist and former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has rejected Meghan Markle’s claim she made in the first episode of her much-awaited Spotify podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed her son Archie narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom during the Sussexes’ tour of South Africa in 2019.

Piers Morgan dismissed Meghan Markle’s claim, saying “He wasn’t even in the room & nobody was harmed.”

“Can you imagine the Queen whining about having to an an engagement in this circumstance? Markle’s victimhood knows no bounds, nor does her thirst to trash the royals whilst making $$$ from them. It’s shameless & pathetic.”

Earlier, royal expert Chris Ship shared Meghan’s comment “Meghan Markle says Archie's room caught fire during her and Harry’s Royal Tour of South Africa and it left everyone in tears - and yet she still had to an official engagement that night which she said doesn’t “make any sense”.

More From Entertainment:

JLo, Ben Affleck wedding would make ‘hardcore cynic’ believe in ‘love’: Kevin Smith

JLo, Ben Affleck wedding would make ‘hardcore cynic’ believe in ‘love’: Kevin Smith

Meghan Markle recalls son Archie’s near death experience: ‘Everyone in tears’

Meghan Markle recalls son Archie’s near death experience: ‘Everyone in tears’
Meghan Markle reveals details of Archie’s nanny for first time

Meghan Markle reveals details of Archie’s nanny for first time
Jennifer Lopez's extravagant bridal looks for second wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's extravagant bridal looks for second wedding with Ben Affleck
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned against using ‘calculated war tactics’ on Firm

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned against using ‘calculated war tactics’ on Firm
Meghan Markle podcast is making internet 'yawn': 'Could not stomach her voice'

Meghan Markle podcast is making internet 'yawn': 'Could not stomach her voice'
Netflix Fate: The Winx Saga Trailer, release date, everything you should know

Netflix Fate: The Winx Saga Trailer, release date, everything you should know

Prince William shares first post after Meghan Markle launches podcast

Prince William shares first post after Meghan Markle launches podcast
Sir Elton John enthrals fans with sneak peak of Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’

Sir Elton John enthrals fans with sneak peak of Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’
Pete Davidson was forced to stage 'tacky' engagement with Kim by Kris Jenner

Pete Davidson was forced to stage 'tacky' engagement with Kim by Kris Jenner
Pete Davidson got tired of being 'Mr Kim Kardashian', is 'thrilled' to be away

Pete Davidson got tired of being 'Mr Kim Kardashian', is 'thrilled' to be away

Latest

view all