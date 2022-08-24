Piers Morgan rejects Meghan Markle’s claims Archie narrowly escaped fire

Outspoken journalist and former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has rejected Meghan Markle’s claim she made in the first episode of her much-awaited Spotify podcast.



The Duchess of Sussex revealed her son Archie narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom during the Sussexes’ tour of South Africa in 2019.

Piers Morgan dismissed Meghan Markle’s claim, saying “He wasn’t even in the room & nobody was harmed.”

“Can you imagine the Queen whining about having to an an engagement in this circumstance? Markle’s victimhood knows no bounds, nor does her thirst to trash the royals whilst making $$$ from them. It’s shameless & pathetic.”

Earlier, royal expert Chris Ship shared Meghan’s comment “Meghan Markle says Archie's room caught fire during her and Harry’s Royal Tour of South Africa and it left everyone in tears - and yet she still had to an official engagement that night which she said doesn’t “make any sense”.