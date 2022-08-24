 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez's extravagant bridal looks for second wedding with Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez stunned on her wedding day with Ben Affleck with three gorgeous, extravagant and breathtakingly beautiful bridal looks.

For her big day, the Marry Me star went to Ralph Lauren and end up wearing the custom made dresses taking her new husband’s breath away with her jaw dropping beauty.

The first gown that JLo wore for walking down the aisle was made using “more than 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric,” as per Vogue Magazine.

The fabric was cut into ruffles to make an “ethereal version of Ralph Lauren’s classic turtleneck column dress” and the ruffles were attached by hand to made the dramatic skirt of the stunning gown.

Adding an additional layer of drama, the Hollywood diva wore a cathedral-length veil with the gown and accessorized her look with pearl earrings and a pearl ring.

For the second look for the reception, Lopez opted for a dreamy gown “featuring cascading strings of pearls,” the outlet shared.

Lopez then changed into the last gown for the occasion which showcased a “mermaid silhouette and Swarovski-crystal-embellished keyhole neckline.”

On the other hand, Affleck opted for a classic Ralph Lauren Couture white tuxedo jacket, black trousers, and a black bow tie while the couple’s kids also wore dresses by the same designer.

The lavish ceremony organized in Argo actor’s estate in Georgia “was a dream” for Lopez, a source told People Magazine.

“She loved having all the kids there. She loved the location. It all felt very special," the insider said before adding that the JLo "feels extremely happy being married to Ben."





More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle recalls son Archie’s near death experience: ‘Everyone in tears’

Meghan Markle recalls son Archie’s near death experience: ‘Everyone in tears’
Meghan Markle reveals details of Archie’s nanny for first time

Meghan Markle reveals details of Archie’s nanny for first time
Piers Morgan rejects Meghan Markle’s claims Archie narrowly escaped fire

Piers Morgan rejects Meghan Markle’s claims Archie narrowly escaped fire
Meghan Markle podcast is making internet 'yawn': 'Could not stomach her voice'

Meghan Markle podcast is making internet 'yawn': 'Could not stomach her voice'
Netflix Fate: The Winx Saga Trailer, release date, everything you should know

Netflix Fate: The Winx Saga Trailer, release date, everything you should know

Prince William shares first post after Meghan Markle launches podcast

Prince William shares first post after Meghan Markle launches podcast
Sir Elton John enthrals fans with sneak peak of Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’

Sir Elton John enthrals fans with sneak peak of Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’
Pete Davidson was forced to stage 'tacky' engagement with Kim by Kris Jenner

Pete Davidson was forced to stage 'tacky' engagement with Kim by Kris Jenner
Pete Davidson got tired of being 'Mr Kim Kardashian', is 'thrilled' to be away

Pete Davidson got tired of being 'Mr Kim Kardashian', is 'thrilled' to be away
‘Game of Thrones’ prequel draws nearly 10 million viewers

‘Game of Thrones’ prequel draws nearly 10 million viewers

Young Camilla 'idealised' ancestor who had 'secret affair' with King Edward VII

Young Camilla 'idealised' ancestor who had 'secret affair' with King Edward VII
Prince Harry move to California is 'no surprise': 'Princess Diana wanted to live there'

Prince Harry move to California is 'no surprise': 'Princess Diana wanted to live there'

Latest

view all