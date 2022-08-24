Why Meghan Markle hid Archie’s near death experience up till now?

Meghan Markle was reportedly petrified of being branded a bad mother for working following her son Archie’s near-death experience.

This revelation has been made by US broadcaster Cooper Lawrence, in her interview with Sunrise.

There, she was quoted saying, “I think she chose to go because remember this was a time that they were in Africa.”

“There was a documentarian following them around. She was already being perceived in this negative light by the press.”

“So, if she revealed that this actually happened, she’d be perceived as a bad mother on top of it all. I think she wanted to avoid that narrative.”