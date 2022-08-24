Meghan Markle slammed for taking a ‘punch’ at Royal Family in podcast

file footage

Meghan Markle is being slammed by a prominent royal expert for allegedly taking a ‘punch’ at the Royal Family and a ‘smack’ at husband Prince Harry during her Spotify podcast Archetypes.



The Duchess of Sussex launched Archetypes on Tuesday, August 23, and attracted negative press from experts, with one going as far as to say that she would ‘still be a D-list celeb’ if she didn’t marry Prince Harry.

The scathing comment came from royal expert Angela Levin, who blasted Meghan for saying she never felt a ‘negative connotation’ behind the word ‘ambitious’ before she met Prince Harry.

Talking about Meghan’s comment to Mail Online, Levin slammed: “She would still be a D-list celebrity if she had not married a prince.”

“She aligns herself with them (Serena Williams and next podcast guest Mariah Carey), but they have done brilliantly and overcome difficult childhood, whereas she has married a prince and spent a lot of money,” Levin continued.

She added: “She thought it was normal to be ambitious and only when she started dating Harry, did she realise that it was not welcomed. My goodness, that is a smack at Harry and a punch to the Royal Family.”

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan told tennis ace Serena Williams during her podcast: “I don't remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious until I started dating my now husband.”