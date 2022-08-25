Sony hikes PS5 price on rising interest rates

PS5 by PlayStation is displayed in a GameStop in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 7, 2021.— Reuters

TOKYO: Sony said on Thursday it was hiking the price of its PlayStation 5 games console in markets including Europe, Japan, and Britain.

The tech giant said it was taking the step following economic pressures including rising interest rates.

Sony said it is raising the price of the disk drive-equipped version of the console to 549.99 euros ($550.81) from 499.99 euros previously in Europe with a similar hike in Japan.

The Japanese entertainment conglomerate said there would be no price increase in the United States.

