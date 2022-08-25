 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Aug 25 2022
By
Reuters

Sony hikes PS5 price on rising interest rates

By
Reuters

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

PS5 by PlayStation is displayed in a GameStop in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 7, 2021.— Reuters
PS5 by PlayStation is displayed in a GameStop in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 7, 2021.— Reuters

TOKYO: Sony said on Thursday it was hiking the price of its PlayStation 5 games console in markets including Europe, Japan, and Britain.

The tech giant said it was taking the step following economic pressures including rising interest rates.

Sony said it is raising the price of the disk drive-equipped version of the console to 549.99 euros ($550.81) from 499.99 euros previously in Europe with a similar hike in Japan.

Related items

The Japanese entertainment conglomerate said there would be no price increase in the United States.

More From Sci-Tech:

India's NDTV seeks to block billionaire Adani's takeover on regulatory grounds

India's NDTV seeks to block billionaire Adani's takeover on regulatory grounds
Who got Finnish PM Sanna Marin into trouble?

Who got Finnish PM Sanna Marin into trouble?
Mack Rutherford: Youngest pilot to fly solo around the world

Mack Rutherford: Youngest pilot to fly solo around the world
Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day, Kyiv officials say

Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day, Kyiv officials say
Twitter whistleblower to meet with Senate panel September 13

Twitter whistleblower to meet with Senate panel September 13
US announces biggest arms deal for Ukraine

US announces biggest arms deal for Ukraine
When is Apple launching iPhone 14?

When is Apple launching iPhone 14?
Indian man sets woman on fire after she rejects friendship request

Indian man sets woman on fire after she rejects friendship request
Lineman in India cuts power to police station over fine

Lineman in India cuts power to police station over fine
We have solutions to give everyone access to cooling, but we need to act now

We have solutions to give everyone access to cooling, but we need to act now
These African kids lipsyncing, dancing to popular songs will steal your heart

These African kids lipsyncing, dancing to popular songs will steal your heart

Latest

view all