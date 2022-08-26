Meta tells Pakistan it doesn't sell user information

A smartphone with Meta logo and a 3D printed Facebook logo is placed on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken, October 28, 2021. — Reuters

Meta — the parent company of Facebook and Instagram — has affirmed a stringent approach to user privacy and said the company doesn’t sell user information.



Arianne Jimenez, Privacy Policy Manager at Meta in the Asia Pacific, made the comments during a virtual briefing session on the company's approach to privacy for Pakistani journalists in Islamabad.

Jimenez apprised the reporters of the company’s policies to protect user data and information safety on its platforms.

The Meta representative said protecting people’s information is central to Meta’s vision which is why it designs privacy controls into its products with guidance from experts in areas like data protection and privacy law, security, interface design, engineering, product management, and public policy.

She said Meta gives people "more control over their privacy and security choices through specialised tools and features".

Jimenez emphasized that Meta doesn’t sell user information.



"Partners and third parties who have access to certain data are required to follow rules about how they can and cannot use and disclose the information."

She said Meta gives users tools for deleting anything they’ve posted or even transferring data to other services because it believes that part of having a free and open internet means that people should be able to transfer their data to other apps and services they use.

She stated that the process of refining the privacy and security system is ongoing at Meta, and the company will continue to invest and innovate to give its customers the best user experience.