 
Sci-Tech
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
TDTech desk

Meta tells Pakistan it doesn't sell user information

By
TDTech desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

A smartphone with Meta logo and a 3D printed Facebook logo is placed on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken, October 28, 2021. — Reuters
A smartphone with Meta logo and a 3D printed Facebook logo is placed on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken, October 28, 2021. — Reuters

Meta — the parent company of Facebook and Instagram — has affirmed a stringent approach to user privacy and said the company doesn’t sell user information.

Arianne Jimenez, Privacy Policy Manager at Meta in the Asia Pacific, made the comments during a virtual briefing session on the company's approach to privacy for Pakistani journalists in Islamabad.

Jimenez apprised the reporters of the company’s policies to protect user data and information safety on its platforms.

The Meta representative said protecting people’s information is central to Meta’s vision which is why it designs privacy controls into its products with guidance from experts in areas like data protection and privacy law, security, interface design, engineering, product management, and public policy.

She said Meta gives people "more control over their privacy and security choices through specialised tools and features".

Related items

Jimenez emphasized that Meta doesn’t sell user information.

"Partners and third parties who have access to certain data are required to follow rules about how they can and cannot use and disclose the information."

She said Meta gives users tools for deleting anything they’ve posted or even transferring data to other services because it believes that part of having a free and open internet means that people should be able to transfer their data to other apps and services they use.

She stated that the process of refining the privacy and security system is ongoing at Meta, and the company will continue to invest and innovate to give its customers the best user experience.

More From Sci-Tech:

Is iPhone allowing criminals, stalkers to use your exact location?

Is iPhone allowing criminals, stalkers to use your exact location?
Elon Musk's Twitter battle enters new phase

Elon Musk's Twitter battle enters new phase
Indian IT firms cut staff bonuses as US, European clients tighten budgets

Indian IT firms cut staff bonuses as US, European clients tighten budgets
Genetic mapping reveals how cancer grows

Genetic mapping reveals how cancer grows

Sony hikes PS5 price on rising interest rates

Sony hikes PS5 price on rising interest rates
Twitter whistleblower to meet with Senate panel September 13

Twitter whistleblower to meet with Senate panel September 13
When is Apple launching iPhone 14?

When is Apple launching iPhone 14?
'Inspiration to millions': Indian superfan finally meets his 'friend' Elon Musk

'Inspiration to millions': Indian superfan finally meets his 'friend' Elon Musk
What would your body be like on Mars?

What would your body be like on Mars?
TikTok, Zindagi Trust initiate digital safety workshops in govt schools

TikTok, Zindagi Trust initiate digital safety workshops in govt schools

Is Apple planning on making iPhone 14 in India?

Is Apple planning on making iPhone 14 in India?
TikTok denies allegations of scraping users' personal data

TikTok denies allegations of scraping users' personal data

Latest

view all