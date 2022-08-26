 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
Samantha Markle accuses Meghan Markle of ‘self-glorifying’

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle has reacted to the launch of Duchess of Sussex’s Spotify podcast Archetypes, and accused her of ‘self-glorifying.’

Samantha shared her views on the new podcast in an interview with Dan Wootton.

She described Archetypes as ‘a lot of feminine chit-chat and purring.’

Samantha also lashed out at Meghan and accused her of ‘self-glorifying’, and said that her claims about ambitious women could be a projection.

She said, ‘Most women are raised to be ambitious. But I think there's been a lot of public scrutiny around how some go about climbing the ladder.'

Markle also criticized Prince Harry's cameo appearance on Meghan’s podcast, saying the Duke has been left to 'play second fiddle' since the couple’s wedding in 2018.

