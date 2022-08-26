 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘means well’ as she ‘attacks’ important subject on podcast

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Meghan Markle ‘means well’ as she ‘attacks’ important subject on podcast
Meghan Markle ‘means well’ as she ‘attacks’ important subject on podcast

Meghan Markle’s close friend spoke out in the Duchess’ defence, lauding her “attacks” n important subjects in her newly-released podcast Archetypes.

Nacho Figueras – an Argentine polo player who is also an ambassador of Prince Harry’s charity Senteble heaped praises on the Duchess of Sussex following the premiere of her first podcast.

Speaking at a charity polo match in Aspen, Colorado, Figueras said: “She is always there, they have two very young children. She's also working very hard on her podcast that I want to congratulate her.

"Sometimes the team has to divide to go on duty. That's the only reason she's not here, but she's always here in spirit."

“I think that she means well, she really wants to empower women and attack certain subjects that I think are important,” the polo player added.

Figueras also said that the Suits alum "cares about making the world a better place."

More From Entertainment:

Shakira, Gerard Pique’s battle over kids’ custody has gotten ‘messy’: Insider

Shakira, Gerard Pique’s battle over kids’ custody has gotten ‘messy’: Insider
Sam Asghari gushes over Britney Spears' hotly released song: ‘Proud husband moment!’

Sam Asghari gushes over Britney Spears' hotly released song: ‘Proud husband moment!’
Sir Elton John praises Britney Spears for singing ‘fantastically’ song ‘Hold Me Closer’

Sir Elton John praises Britney Spears for singing ‘fantastically’ song ‘Hold Me Closer’

Britney Spears finally releases first song after six years with Sir Elton John

Britney Spears finally releases first song after six years with Sir Elton John
Meghan Markle accused of ‘reducing’ Prince Harry's role after royal wedding

Meghan Markle accused of ‘reducing’ Prince Harry's role after royal wedding
Prince Harry arrives in electric SUV to board $9 million private jet

Prince Harry arrives in electric SUV to board $9 million private jet
Princess Diana would have 'softened' towards Camilla: 'Can’t hate somebody forever'

Princess Diana would have 'softened' towards Camilla: 'Can’t hate somebody forever'
Amber Heard ‘caged women up’: ‘Could leave if they wanted’

Amber Heard ‘caged women up’: ‘Could leave if they wanted’
Prince Harry holds a minute’s silence at charity polo match in Colorado

Prince Harry holds a minute’s silence at charity polo match in Colorado

Meghan Markle confuses ‘being royal with being famous’

Meghan Markle confuses ‘being royal with being famous’
Amber Heard 'secret society' girls say she held a 'weird spell' on them

Amber Heard 'secret society' girls say she held a 'weird spell' on them

Latest

view all