Meghan Markle ‘means well’ as she ‘attacks’ important subject on podcast

Meghan Markle’s close friend spoke out in the Duchess’ defence, lauding her “attacks” n important subjects in her newly-released podcast Archetypes.

Nacho Figueras – an Argentine polo player who is also an ambassador of Prince Harry’s charity Senteble heaped praises on the Duchess of Sussex following the premiere of her first podcast.

Speaking at a charity polo match in Aspen, Colorado, Figueras said: “She is always there, they have two very young children. She's also working very hard on her podcast that I want to congratulate her.

"Sometimes the team has to divide to go on duty. That's the only reason she's not here, but she's always here in spirit."

“I think that she means well, she really wants to empower women and attack certain subjects that I think are important,” the polo player added.

Figueras also said that the Suits alum "cares about making the world a better place."