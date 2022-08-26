In pictures: Millions affected by historic floods in Pakistan

NDMA said in a report that in last 24 hours 150 kilometres of roads had been damage and over 82,000 homes have been partially or fully damaged

Historic monsoon rains and flooding in Pakistan have affected more than 30 million people over the last few weeks, the country's climate change minister said on Thursday, calling the situation a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions".

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a report that in the last 24 hours 150 kilometres of roads had been damaged across the country and over 82,000 homes have been partially or fully damaged.

Since mid-June, when the monsoon began, over 3,000 kilometres of road, 130 bridges and 495,000 homes have been damaged, according to NDMA's last situation report, figures also echoed in the OHCA report.

Take a look at the devastation through these pictures.

A family takes refuge on a higher ground following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Dera Allah Yar, district Jafferabad, Balochistan, Pakistan, August 25. — Reuters

A man walks amid floodwaters with the submerged tents in the background, following rains during the monsoon season in Hyderabad, Pakistan, August 24. — Reuters

People retrieve bamboos from a damaged house following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Dera Allah Yar, district Jafferabad, Balochistan, Pakistan August 25, 2022. — Reuters

A man and a girl use a makeshift raft as they cross a flooded street, following rains during the monsoon season in Hyderabad, Pakistan, August 24. — Reuters

A family with their belongings wade through rain waters following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Jamshoro, Pakistan August 26, 2022. — Reuters

A woman carries her baby as she walks through rain waters following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Jamshoro, Pakistan August 26, 2022. — Reuters

A woman walks on a flooded road, following rains during the monsoon season in Hyderabad, Pakistan, August 24. — Reuters

People ride on a donkey cart along a flooded road, following rains during the monsoon season in Hyderabad, Pakistan, August 24. — Reuters

People ride a rickshaw (tuk tuk) on a flooded road, following rains during the monsoon season in Hyderabad, Pakistan, August 24. — Reuters

People ride on a donkey cart along a flooded road, following rains during the monsoon season in Hyderabad, Pakistan, August 24. — Reuters

A man wades through flood waters beside his damaged house following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Dera Allah Yar, district Jafferabad, Balochistan, Pakistan August 25. — Reuters

Men walk with their belongings through rain waters following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Dera Allah Yar, district Jafferabad, Balochistan, Pakistan, August 25. — Reuters

Boys carry animal feed as they wede through a flood affected area after heavy monsoon rainfalls in Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province, on August 26, 2022. — AFP

A man (L) along with a youth use a satellite dish to move children across a flooded area after heavy monsoon rainfalls in Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province, on August 26, 2022. — AFP

Motorists ride past temporary tents setup for displaced people who fled their flood hit homes following heavy monsoon rainfalls in Sukkur of Sindh province, southern Pakistan on August 26, 2022. — AFP

Displaced people take refuge inside a mosque after fleeing from their flood hit homes following heavy monsoon rainfalls in Sukkur of Sindh province, southern Pakistan on August 26, 2022. — AFP

Rain effected people by flash flood after torrential rain are using a floating wooden raft made by ladder at home for transportation in flooded streets at Jinnah colony Latifabad as new heavy spell of monsoon rain hits the city. — APP

Flood affected family living in temporary makeshifts alongside Tando Jam road. — Online

Vendors are facing difficulties due to accumulated flood water in Latifabad-11, as incessant rains in Hyderabad. — Online

Rain effected people sitting on a safe area after heavy rain at Mirpurkhas Road. — APP Rain affected washing their cloths after makeshifts on Tando Jam road. — INP