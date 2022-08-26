 
world
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Man forges thumb impression by removing skin, pasting on friend's hand

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Representational image. — Reuters/File
Representational image. — Reuters/File 

An Indian man removed the skin of his thumb by putting it on a hot pan and pasted it on his friend's thumb, hoping that the latter would clear the biometric verification and take the recruitment test for a railway job in his place. 

However, the verification failed as the skin fell off when the supervisor of the exam sprayed sanitiser on his hands before the test. 

The incident took place in India's Gujarat earlier this week, NDTV reported. 

Both the friends, who are in their 20s, were arrested on the charges of cheating and forgery. They had cleared 12th grades exams. 

The test was arranged by a private company and was taken by over 600 candidates, as mentioned the first information report (FIR). 

"To prevent any sort of cheating, all the candidates were required to give their thumb impression, which was then matched with their Aadhaar data through a biometric device before the test. At that time, the device failed to register the thumb impression of a candidate named Manish Kumar despite repeated attempts," said the additional commissioner of police.

The friend was caught by the supervisor after he suspected him of hiding his hand inside the pocket. 

"When the supervisor sprayed sanitiser on his left thumb, the skin pasted on it fell off," said the official. 

More From World:

Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile

Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile
Horrifying: Elephant in Thailand goes 'crazy' and rips handler in half

Horrifying: Elephant in Thailand goes 'crazy' and rips handler in half
US monkeypox cases may be peaking, experts say

US monkeypox cases may be peaking, experts say
Explainer: The bitter takeover battle between India's Adani and news network NDTV

Explainer: The bitter takeover battle between India's Adani and news network NDTV
These are the 10 worst currencies of the world

These are the 10 worst currencies of the world
Three Finnish journalists go on trial in rare press freedom case

Three Finnish journalists go on trial in rare press freedom case
'I am also human': Is it okay if a world leader parties?

'I am also human': Is it okay if a world leader parties?
Japan to spend $1.8m on Abe's funeral despite opposition

Japan to spend $1.8m on Abe's funeral despite opposition
World narrowly avoided nuclear radiation accident from Ukraine, says Zelenskiy

World narrowly avoided nuclear radiation accident from Ukraine, says Zelenskiy
Paris has a hotel for cats and its truly luxurious

Paris has a hotel for cats and its truly luxurious
Israel unveils 1,200 year-old mansion from early Islamic period

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old mansion from early Islamic period
World's unluckiest man who got COVID, monkeypox, and HIV at the same time

World's unluckiest man who got COVID, monkeypox, and HIV at the same time

Latest

view all