 
pakistan
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

KP CM announces to open all govt buildings for flood victims

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

KP CM announces to open all govt buildings for flood victims

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan announced to open all the government buildings to facilitate the flood victims.

According to Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash, the CM has issued orders to open government buildings for the victims.

Bangash said that colleges, libraries and all higher education offices located in the flood-affected areas have been opened for the displaced victims.

Several cities in the province are currently braving flood torrents after heavy monsoonal downpours. Charsadda is also at flood risk after Nowshera.

The Munda Headworks bridge has broken down and has been swept away by the rain-triggered flash flood leaving the Charsadda and Nowshera districts at risk of floods.

As a result of the bridge being swept away, the land connection between Shabqadar and Prang tehsils was severed and the irrigation system was destroyed.

Along with Nowshera, the Charsadda district is also at a higher risk of a major flood. The residents of the area are being evacuated.

In Charsadda, there is a very high flood at Khyali and the water level is further on the rise. The city administration is making efforts to rescue the stranded citizens.

Flood victims have taken shelter on the highway, where they are spending the night under the open sky.

According to reports, the local administration had already issued a flood warning due to which no casualties have been reported so far.

More From Pakistan:

Munda Headworks bridge collapses, leaving Charsadda, Nowshera at flood risk

Munda Headworks bridge collapses, leaving Charsadda, Nowshera at flood risk
Pakistan floods 2022: Here's a list of govt agencies, NGOs where you can donate

Pakistan floods 2022: Here's a list of govt agencies, NGOs where you can donate
FBISE issue date sheet for SSC Part I and ll

FBISE issue date sheet for SSC Part I and ll
In pictures: Millions affected by historic floods in Pakistan

In pictures: Millions affected by historic floods in Pakistan
Four friends swept by flood in Kohistan after waiting for help for three hours

Four friends swept by flood in Kohistan after waiting for help for three hours
Communication lines restored as relentless rains cut off Quetta

Communication lines restored as relentless rains cut off Quetta
Millions await relief as catastrophic floods continue to ravage Pakistan

Millions await relief as catastrophic floods continue to ravage Pakistan
Kalam's iconic hotel collapses, washes away in flood

Kalam's iconic hotel collapses, washes away in flood
KP government declares emergency in flood-ravaged Swat

KP government declares emergency in flood-ravaged Swat
IHC declares contempt of court petition against PDM leaders inadmissible for hearing

IHC declares contempt of court petition against PDM leaders inadmissible for hearing
Islamabad court seeks police record in Shahbaz Gill sedition case

Islamabad court seeks police record in Shahbaz Gill sedition case
WATCH: Raging floodwaters sweep away house in Swat

WATCH: Raging floodwaters sweep away house in Swat

Latest

view all