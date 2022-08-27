KP CM announces to open all govt buildings for flood victims

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan announced to open all the government buildings to facilitate the flood victims.

According to Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash, the CM has issued orders to open government buildings for the victims.

Bangash said that colleges, libraries and all higher education offices located in the flood-affected areas have been opened for the displaced victims.

Several cities in the province are currently braving flood torrents after heavy monsoonal downpours. Charsadda is also at flood risk after Nowshera.

The Munda Headworks bridge has broken down and has been swept away by the rain-triggered flash flood leaving the Charsadda and Nowshera districts at risk of floods.

As a result of the bridge being swept away, the land connection between Shabqadar and Prang tehsils was severed and the irrigation system was destroyed.

Along with Nowshera, the Charsadda district is also at a higher risk of a major flood. The residents of the area are being evacuated.

In Charsadda, there is a very high flood at Khyali and the water level is further on the rise. The city administration is making efforts to rescue the stranded citizens.

Flood victims have taken shelter on the highway, where they are spending the night under the open sky.

According to reports, the local administration had already issued a flood warning due to which no casualties have been reported so far.