Low to very high flood recorded in KP rivers

The rivers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are witnessing flooding in different areas, as low to very high flood levels are being recorded following the heavy downpours during the current monsoon.

A flood torrent has entered the suburbs of Nowshera, leaving several people trapped in the flood at Tehsil Pabbi. The rescue operation has been kickstarted to evacuate the stranded people.

According to the data released by the Flood Cell, the Indus River at Khairabad in Attock and the Kabul River at Warsak are in a high flood. The outflow at Warsak has been recorded at 128,000 cusecs, according to the Flood Cell.

According to the flood cell, the water flow of 213,000 cusecs was recorded with a very high level of flood in the Kabul river at Nowshera.

A very high-level flood was also recorded in the Swat river at Khwazakhela and Chakdara. Khwazakhela is an administrative subdivision of Swat District, while Chakdara is a town in Lower Dir District.

The water level in the Kabul River at Nowshera is getting higher as a torrent of 210,000 cusecs is passing through the area, according to the Irrigation Flood Control.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a red alert of high-level flooding in the Kabul River at Nowshera.

According to the notification, the water level in the Kabul River is likely to go up to 300,000 cusecs, which may result in ‘very high and above level’ flooding in the next 48 hours.

The PMD also predicted that the tributaries of the Indus and Kabul rivers would run in high flood during this period.